Occupiers shelled border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions, - OC "North"

On Ukraine’s Independence Day, Russian troops shelled the border areas of the Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Operational Command "North".

"Yes, four shellings have already been recorded in the first half of the day. Around 9:00 a.m., four explosions were reported in the Novhorod-Siversky district. The fire came from self-propelled artillery installations from the Russian settlement of Sluchevsky. Since 10:15 a.m., seven more explosions from a 120 mm mortar have been recorded in the Semenivka district. Shots were fired from Lomakovka in Russia," the report says.

It is also noted that enemy troops began shelling the North of Sumy Oblast from 09:00 a.m. as well. First, three mortar attacks were recorded on the territory of the Znob-Novgorod community. Around 10:00 a.m. seven explosions from Nekislytsia in Russia were recorded in Bachivka district of Shostka district. The fire was conducted from barrel artillery.

"No information has been received about losses among the local population or damage to civil infrastructure," - noted in OC "North".

