Ukraine is making rapid progress in fight against corruption, recommendation on Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office has been implemented, - EU Ambassador Maasikas

In the European Union, it is important that Ukraine is actively involved in the reform of the ship system and the fight against corruption.

About this EU Ambassador to Ukraine Matti Maasikas, having said in an interview with European Truth, Censor.NET informs.

"The Ukrainian authorities are moving forward as quickly as possible in the field of fighting corruption and implementing judicial reform. You have finally appointed the head of the anti-corruption prosecutor's office. This recommendation has been fulfilled," said Maasikas.

The ambassador noted that the process of selecting a new head of NACB is also ready to be launched and there is a positive development in the search for a new head of the asset recovery agency.

"Maselko and Moroz have been appointed to the High Council of Justice - highly respected lawyers who are respected by the very active and meticulous Ukrainian anti-corruption community. This is a very positive event. You know that the image of corruption was one of the problems that Ukraine had to fight. And I am very glad, that progress in this area is rapid," Maasikas said.