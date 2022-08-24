Today, Ukraine will receive $3 billion from United States in form of non-refundable grant
On Independence Day, Ukraine will receive $3 billion in financial aid from the United States. They will come through the mechanism of the World Bank.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Minister of Finance Serhii Marchenko on Facebook.
Funds will be transferred to the budget of Ukraine in the form of a non-refundable grant.
"I am grateful to our American partners and the World Bank team for their strong support to Ukraine. Grant assistance is a significant gift for our country on Ukraine's Independence Day," the minister noted.
