More and more Ukrainians speak Ukrainian at home, - "Rating" survey. INFOGRAPHICS

More than half of the country’s citizens now speak Ukrainian at home. This indicator has increased compared to April.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the "Rating" sociological group, Censor.NET reports.

51% of respondents said that they speak Ukrainian at home. In April, there were 48% of them.

A third of Ukrainians use two languages at home, 13% - Russian.

More than half of the residents of southern and eastern Ukraine are bilingual, and about a quarter are Russian-speaking.

More and more Ukrainians speak Ukrainian at home, - Rating survey 01

Соціологи зазначають, що 76% опитаних вказали українську мову як рідну, а 19% - російську. При цьому 30% російськомовних вважають своєю рідною українську.

More and more Ukrainians speak Ukrainian at home, - Rating survey 02

Also, the vast majority - 86% - believe that the Ukrainian language should be the only state language. 10% support the status of Russian as the official language in certain regions and only 3% support Russian as the second state language in Ukraine.

More and more Ukrainians speak Ukrainian at home, - Rating survey 03

Sociologists emphasized that before the war, more than half of those interviewed constantly communicated in Ukrainian, a quarter - sometimes, every fifth - rarely or never. Over the past six months, the number of those who began to communicate in Ukrainian regularly increased to 64%. Currently, 24% sometimes speak Ukrainian, 12% rarely or never.

Residents of the South and East, immigrants, began to use Ukrainian more often.

"Since the beginning of the war, 19% of Ukrainians have switched to constant or more frequent use of the Ukrainian language. In total, since the beginning of the war, 41% of Russian speakers and bilinguals have begun to speak Ukrainian more often, of which 24% - constantly, 17% - more often," - concluded in "Rating".

More and more Ukrainians speak Ukrainian at home, - Rating survey 04

The research was conducted on August 17-18. 1,000 respondents aged 18 and older were interviewed by the method of telephone interviews based on a random sample of mobile numbers in all regions, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas, as well as territories where there is no Ukrainian mobile connection at the time of the survey. The error of representativeness of the study with a confidence probability of 0.95: no more than 3.1%.

