In Donetsk region, marines eliminated 30 occupiers and knocked out enemy tank, - Navy of AFU

In the Donetsk direction, marines destroyed up to 30 enemy personnel and knocked out one Russian tank.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Navy of Ukraine.

"On August 23, servicemen of the military units and marine units of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as part of the groups steadfastly and courageously resisted the Russian invaders on the fortified areas of the front. In the Donetsk direction, the marines destroyed up to 30 enemy manpower and knocked out one tank," the report said.

It is also noted that our artillery units struck the concentration of personnel and equipment of the occupiers. The final losses of the enemy are specified.

Watch more: Ukrainian soldiers liquidated 10 Russian soldiers and officer during formation. VIDEO