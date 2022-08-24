Shoigu issued ultimatum to Reznikov on February 26. In response, he offered Russian Federation to capitulate, - WP

On February 26, Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov received an ultimatum from the head of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation Serhii Shoigu with an offer to capitulate.

This is stated in the article of the American newspaper The Washington Post about the beginning of a full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

The ultimatum was delivered to Reznikov by the Minister of Defense of Belarus Viktor Khrenin.

Reznikov spoke on the phone with the Minister of Defense of Belarus on February 22 - then Khrenin promised him that Russian troops would not invade Ukraine from the territory of Belarus.

"He gave the word of an officer and he turned out to be a liar," Reznikov said.

Two days after the outbreak of full-scale war, Reznikov spoke with Khrenin again. It is noted that the Ukrainian minister "heard on the other end a nervous and clumsy voice" of the Belarusian visavi, who said that he was conveying a message from Sergei Shoigu, which was that if Ukraine signed the capitulation, the invasion would stop.

In response to the ultimatum, Reznikov said that he was ready to accept capitulation from the Russian side.