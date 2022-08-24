One after another, alarms sound in Kyiv. You can hear sounds of air defense from Cherkasy region

The explosions heard in the Kyiv region are the work of the Air Defense Forces in the Cherkasy region.

Oleksiy Kuleba, head of Kyiv RMA, informed about this, Censor.NET informs.

"According to confirmed data, an enemy missile was shot down in Cherkasy region during the previous alarm signal. The work of anti-aircraft defense was heard in some nearby areas of Kyiv region," he wrote in a telegram.

Kuleba emphasized that there is no need to panic, but to remain calm and trust only official sources of information.

"Once again, I urge you not to ignore the air warning signals and go down to the shelter," Kuleba said.

At the same time, as reported by the KCSA, an air alert has already been announced twice since noon in Kyiv. At the same time, the alarm signal sounded for the second time in the afternoon, when the first one had not yet been canceled.