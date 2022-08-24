USA allocates largest package of military aid to Ukraine - almost $3 billion, - Biden
The new package of US military aid to Ukraine will be the largest. It is almost 3 billion dollars.
This was stated by US President Joe Biden, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.
The American leader congratulated Ukraine on Independence Day and once again emphasized that Washington supports Ukraine.
"Today is not only a celebration of the past, but also a resounding confirmation that Ukraine proudly remains - and will remain - a sovereign and independent state," Biden said.
To mark the holiday, the White House announced the largest military aid package since the start of the full-scale invasion. The United States allocates about $2.98 billion through the Security Assistance Initiative to Ukraine.
This will make it possible to obtain air defense systems, artillery systems and ammunition for them, unmanned aerial systems and radars.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password