USA allocates largest package of military aid to Ukraine - almost $3 billion, - Biden

The new package of US military aid to Ukraine will be the largest. It is almost 3 billion dollars.

This was stated by US President Joe Biden, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

The American leader congratulated Ukraine on Independence Day and once again emphasized that Washington supports Ukraine.

"Today is not only a celebration of the past, but also a resounding confirmation that Ukraine proudly remains - and will remain - a sovereign and independent state," Biden said.

To mark the holiday, the White House announced the largest military aid package since the start of the full-scale invasion. The United States allocates about $2.98 billion through the Security Assistance Initiative to Ukraine.

This will make it possible to obtain air defense systems, artillery systems and ammunition for them, unmanned aerial systems and radars.