Danilov: authorities have been preparing for war since 2019, but did not expect that Russians would attack simultaneously from all sides

The Ukrainian authorities have been preparing for a full-scale war since December 2019. If it were not so, then Russian tanks would already be in Warsaw.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the words of the Secretary of the National Security Council Oleksiy Danilov in an interview with the Polish newspaper Wyborcza.

"For us, this (full-scale invasion - ed.) was not a surprise. We knew that sooner or later it would happen. We just did not expect that the Russians would attack from all sides at the same time. The attack on Belarus was a big challenge for us, although we also prepared to such a scenario," Danilov notes.

The Secretary of the National Security Council noted that Russia was hoping for the escape of Volodymyr Zelensky from Kyiv, but this did not happen.

"This was also pressured by our Western partners. President Volodymyr Zelensky, however, decided to stay in Kyiv. This became possible because safe conditions were created in advance for him to work in such a situation... We have actually been preparing for war since December 2019 , and all claims that we did not do this are completely untrue. If we had not been preparing for war, today Russian tanks would be in Warsaw, Prague, Tallinn and Vilnius," Danilov explains.

He also expressed the opinion that not telling the Ukrainian society about the approach of war was the right decision, but it will be possible to judge it by the results after some time.

"Today, when six months of the war have passed, we see that the right scenario was chosen. We did not allow the internal destabilization that Putin was counting on. It is difficult to imagine the consequences if we told society: "tomorrow you will be killed." That way we would lose the state And then Putin's plans would be realized," Danilov concluded.