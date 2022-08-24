Enemy missile hit private house in Dnipropetrovsk region. Two children were rescued from rubble, - OP
Today, August 24, around 3:00 p.m., a Russian rocket hit a private house in the Sinelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
"Around 3:00 p.m. in the Dnipropetrovsk region, in the Sinelnykove district, a Russian rocket hit a private house. 2 children were buried under the rubble. They were evacuated, the children are alive! Thank you to the rescuers and the military, who protect our lives!" - the message says.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password