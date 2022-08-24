ENG
News War
Enemy missile hit private house in Dnipropetrovsk region. Two children were rescued from rubble, - OP

Today, August 24, around 3:00 p.m., a Russian rocket hit a private house in the Sinelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Around 3:00 p.m. in the Dnipropetrovsk region, in the Sinelnykove district, a Russian rocket hit a private house. 2 children were buried under the rubble. They were evacuated, the children are alive! Thank you to the rescuers and the military, who protect our lives!" - the message says.

