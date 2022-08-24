Russian occupiers unsuccessfully tried to improve situation in direction of Soledar, Bakhmut and Kodema, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces published operational information as of 6:00 pm on 08242022 regarding the Russian invasion

The message states: "One hundred and eighty-second day of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continues.

Air and missile strikes on military and civilian targets in Ukraine continue. Today is a day especially rich in air alarms.

In the Volyn, Polissia and Siversk directions, the situation remains unchanged. On the latter, the enemy shelled the Tovstodubiv, Shevchenkiv, and Zapsillia settlements of the Sumy region with barrel artillery.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy shelled the districts of Kharkiv, Svitlychne, Slatyne, Rusky Tyshky and twenty more settlements with barrel and rocket artillery. Used aviation for strikes near Verkhniy Saltiv, Pryshyb, Rubizhny and Odnorobivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy affected the areas of Sloviansk, Dolyna, Brazhkivka, Bohorodychne, Krasnopillia, Kostiantynivka, and Dibrivny with the fire of barrel and jet artillery. Made an unsuccessful attempt to attack in the direction of Nova Dmytrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, artillery shelling was recorded near Siversk, Hryhorivka, Spirne, Ivano-Dariivka, and Verkhnyokamianske.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the areas of Kostiantynivka, Bakhmut, Soledar, Vesela Dolyna, Bakhmutske, Mayorsk, Shumy, Zaitseve, Vasyukivka, Kodema, Bilohorivka and Yakovlivka were hit by the enemy's barrel and rocket artillery. The enemy tried to destroy important objects in the areas of the cities of Soledar and Bakhmut with air strikes.

The occupiers tried to improve the tactical position in the direction of the settlements of Soledar, Bakhmutske and Kodema. They were repulsed and retreated.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy used barrel artillery and multiple rocket systems for shelling in the vicinity of Avdiivka, Oleksandropol, Opytne, Vodyane, Novobakhmutivka, Krasnohorivka, and Nevelske. The areas of Mariinka, Oleksandropol and Vodyane settlements were hit by enemy airstrikes.

With offensive and assault actions, the occupiers once again tried to establish control over the settlements of Pisky and Nevelske. They did not have success, traditionally suffered losses and left.

On the Novopavlivsk direction, enemy aircraft strikes were recorded near Volodymyrivka, Pavlivka and Novomayorsky.

Defense forces of Ukraine repelled the enemy's offensive in the direction of the settlements of Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Pavlivka, and Velyka Novosilka.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy shelled the districts of Novopol, Maly Shcherbaky, Orikhov and fifteen other settlements with barrel and rocket artillery. Areas near Novosilka, Poltavka, Novopole and Dorozhnianka were hit by enemy aircraft.

The enemy naval group in the waters of the Black and Azov seas continues to perform the task of blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea and damaging military facilities and infrastructure elements in the depths of the territory of Ukraine.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy, with the aim of deterring our troops, shelled the territory along the contact line from the available means of fire damage. Used aviation for strikes on the areas of Trudoliubivka, Andriivka, Potemkyne, Oleksandrivka, Lozovo, Velyke Artakove and Bila Krynytsia settlements.

Made an unsuccessful attempt to attack in the direction of Mykolaivka. Ukrainian soldiers inflicted losses on the enemy and pushed them back."