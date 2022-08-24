Russia tried to prevent Zelensky from remotely participating in UN Security Council

The representative of Russia in the UN Security Council, Vasiliy Nebyenzia, tried to block the participation of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi via video link during the meeting of the body on Wednesday, but his proposal did not find support at all.

As Censor.NET informs, this is reported by "European Truth".

At the beginning of the meeting, Nebyenzya said that Russia objects to Zelensky's virtual participation in the meeting - Moscow "in principle is not against" the participation of the President of Ukraine or his representative, but demanded that it be in person.

"This is not our whim, but the rules that regulate the council's work. There is no politics here, it is only a matter of procedure," the Russian edition of RBC quoted the ambassador of Russia to the UN as saying.

The issue was put to a vote, but only Russia supported this proposal, China abstained, and the remaining 13 members of the UN Security Council voted against.

"Well, the Russians are notorious for being global leaders in shooting themselves in the foot. They, like masochists, offered to vote for Ukraine's request for Zelensky to address the UN Security Council. No one supported Russia's vote against. 13 strong votes in support of Ukraine." noted the representative of Ukraine at the UN, Serhiy Kyslytsia.

The meeting of the UN Security Council on Wednesday is devoted to the situation in Ukraine in connection with the full-scale invasion of Russia.