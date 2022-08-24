Johnson on Ukraine-Russia negotiations: You can’t negotiate with someone who wants to take your life

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, touching on the topic of potential negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, said that we should not make "petty" plans for a cease-fire with those who infringe on the Ukrainians’ lives.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to Interfax-Ukraine.

"I don't think it's time to come out with some petty truce plan right now. You can't negotiate with someone who wants to attack you in the street, who wants to take your life along with your wallet. All that matters is to restore and preserve the territorial integrity of Ukraine," Johnson said at a briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev.

He also noted that Russian forces in the war against Ukraine are now depleted. "The Russian military is already tired, they are suffering tremendous losses and their resources are being drained... Their Russian mothers are crying," said the Head of the British government.

In addition, Johnson is convinced that Ukraine's partners will overcome the difficult economic situation and emerge from these trials stronger because they will not be vulnerable to Russian blackmail. "Europe must get rid of its dependence on Russian gas. This will be a huge geopolitical change for Europe and a disaster for Putin," he said.

