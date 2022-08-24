Russians hit a railway station in Dnipropetrovsk region, 15 dead - Zelensky. VIDEO

In Dnipropetrovsk region, occupants launched a rocket attack on the Chaplino railway station. Fifteen people were killed and about 50 were injured

As informsCensor.NЕТ, This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in a video address to the UN Security Council meeting on the evening of August 24.

He said that he had received information before his speech saying Russians had launched a rocket attack on a railroad station, directly at the carriages at the Chaplino station.

"Four passenger cars are on fire... As of now, at least 15 people have been killed, about 50 wounded. Rescue workers are operating. But unfortunately, the number of casualties could still increase," Zelensky said, as quoted LIGA.net.

Chaplino railway station is located in the urban-type settlement Chaplino of Sinelnikovsky district of Dnepropetrovsk region.



