Occupiers in Mariupol block the quarter with the Philharmonic Hall, where they are going to hold a trial of "Azov" residents - Andryushchenko

The Russian occupiers began blockading the area around the Philharmonic Hall, where they plan to hold a trial of captive Ukrainian defenders from the Azov regiment. The day before, three buses accompanied by five trucks carrying Putin’s terrorists arrived there.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Peter Andriuschenko, advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol.

As he notes, propagandists on the eve stated about the bombing of the Philharmonic Hall.

"This information with reference to "my source in the Philharmonic Hall definitely saw" looks like the preparation of the information space for another provocation of the Russians with participation of our defenders. The actual mining in conditions of strict security measures in the Philharmonic building and nearby is simply impossible", - said the advisor.

Andryushchenko stressed that the dissemination and publicity of such information could prevent provocations by the Russians, because they are still afraid of publicity.

At the same time, the date of the trial of the Ukrainian soldiers remains unknown.

"However, the combination of such factors as the end of construction works, the atypical invasion of Russian propagandists in Mariupol indicates that the count can go if not by the hour, then by days," he added.