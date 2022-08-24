Ukrainians need to prepare for a protracted war with Russia, - SNBO Secretary Danilov

Українцям треба готуватись до зUkrainians need to prepare for a protracted war with Russia.

It was reported in comment at Radio Svoboda Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"It's going to be very difficult, it's not going to be easy. And if someone thinks that we have already passed some kind of Rubicon and that the rest will be like clockwork, unfortunately, it will not be. We will have a big war with this country and we will have to put a lot of effort in order to win," the secretary of the National Security and Defence Council said.

According to Danilov, only the complete neutralization of Russian aggression will mean victory in this war.

"We need such a victory, which will cross out the Russian Federation's ability to repeat all these things. We need the kind of victory that will break the back of the creature that sits on Russian territory, constantly encroaching on other people's territories. If we do not do this now, it will simply be a postponed war," Danilov believes.

