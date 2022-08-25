AFU destroyed 12 Russians, enemy equipment and ammunition depot, another strike was made on Kakhovka bridge, - OC "South"

The AFU hit the Kakhovka bridge.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the OC "South".

Our aviation made four strikes on areas of concentration of enemy manpower, weapons, and equipment in the Berislav district, in particular, on air defense systems in Nova Kakhovka.

Missile and artillery units, as part of firing missions, struck the Kakhovka bridge. The results of hits are being clarified.

In addition, 12 Russians, three units of armored vehicles, and an ammunition warehouse were destroyed. The command and observation post of the battalion tactical group of the 33rd motorized rifle regiment and the 7th military base was also damaged.

It is noted that the final losses of the enemy are being investigated.

