AFU stopped offensive of occupiers in Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Sloviansk directions, - General Staff

The Ukrainian military stopped the advance of the Russian occupiers in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Sloviansk directions. The enemy lost personnel and retreated.

Thus, the one hundred and eighty-third day of the Ukrainian nation's heroic resistance to the Russian military invasion began.

The situation remained unchanged in the Volyn, Polissia, and Siversk directions.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy fired from tanks, combat vehicles, barrel, and rocket artillery along the contact line.

In the Sloviansk direction, the areas of the settlements of Velyka Komyshuvakha, Nova Dmytrivka, and Brazhkivka came under the influence of barrel and jet artillery fire. The enemy carried out assaults in the direction of Pasika - Dolyna, had no success, and retreated.

In the Kramatorsk direction, shelling from tanks, barrel artillery, and MLRS was recorded near Spirne, Ivano-Dariivka, Zvanivka, Serebrianka, and Siversk.

In the Bakhmut direction, the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Soledar, Vesela Dolyna, Mayorsk, Shumy, Zaitseve, Bilohorivka, Kodema, and Yakovlivka were attacked by the enemy. The enemy used aviation for strikes near Soledar and Zaitsevo. He unsuccessfully tried to lead an offensive in the direction of Travneve - Kodema.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy inflicted fire damage on the Pokrovsk, Netaylove, Pervomaiske, Orlivka, Vodyane, Novobakhmutivka, Shumy, and New York districts. Enemy aircraft operated near Mariinka, Krasnohorivka, and Nevelske. The enemy tried to launch an offensive in the direction of Pisky - Pervomaiske, but was unsuccessful and retreated.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy fired from tanks and artillery of various types near Pavlivka, Elizavetivka, Kostiantynivka, Vuhledar, Volodymyrivka, Novomykhailivka, Novoukrainka, and Velyka Novosilka. The enemy also used aviation near Volodymyrivka, Vuhledar and Pavlivka to carry out strikes.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy fired at the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Komyshuvakha, Huliaypilske, Chervone, Charivne, Vremivka, Orihiv, Shcherbaky, Zaliznychne, Novosilka, Burlatske, Vilne Pole, Shevchenko, and Novodanilivka. He carried out airstrikes near Orikhiv, Huliaypilske, and Shcherbaky.

In the South Buh direction, the occupiers fired at our positions and civilian infrastructure from tanks, barrel, and rocket artillery along the line of combat engagement. An airstrike was carried out in the area of the settlement of Bila Krynytsia.

The enemy's naval group continues to carry out the task of blocking civilian shipping and destroying objects deep in the territory of Ukraine.