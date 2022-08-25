Explosions rang out in area of Antoniv bridge, fire was visible, - mass media

Explosions rang out in Kherson near the Antoniv bridge. A fire broke out there almost immediately.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

According to the media, the sounds were heard around 05:00 in the morning on August 25.

"Explosions were heard in Kherson in the area of the Antoniv bridge. Currently, something is burning in that direction," the message states.

