Russians shelled 4 districts in Dnipropetrovsk region. There are victims. Among them is 2-year-old child, - RMA

The Russian army shelled four districts - Synelnykovo, Nikopol, Kryvy Rih, and Dnipro.

This was reported by the head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA Valentyn Reznychenko, Censor.NET informs.

"After midnight, the enemy struck for the fourth time in a day in the Synelnykovo district. In Velikomykhailivka, several houses were destroyed. Eight people were injured. Among them are three children. The youngest girl is only 2 years old! All are in the hospital," the message says.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing in the village of Chapline.

"The Russian attack that took place the day before took the lives of more than 20 people, among them two boys - 6 and 11 years old. They were just playing at home when the Russian rockets flew there. The police opened criminal proceedings for violating the laws and customs of war ", - noted in RMA.

It is also known that the Nikopol area was covered by the enemy three times with fire from "Hrads" and heavy artillery. 11 shells landed in Nikopol and the Marhanets. There were no casualties.

"The Kryvy Rih district was shelled by Russian "Uragan" and "Tornado". They hit Apostolovo and Shyroke direction. The village of Koshove was left without electricity. Several rockets also landed in one of the districts of Kryvy Rih. There is destruction of houses. People are not injured. The Russians attacked the Dnipro district directed a rocket. Our military shot it down," Reznychenko added.