Air raid alert was announced 189 times on Independence Day. In total, it lasted 14 hours. INFOGRAPHICS
The air alert on the Independence Day of Ukraine was declared 189 times in total. In different regions, it lasted from 3 to 14 hours.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram "Air Alarm Map".
Air alarms sounded the most times in Poltava and Kirovohrad regions - up to 12 times. The least - in the west of Ukraine: from 6 times.
In the capital on Independence Day, the alarm signal was activated 7 times.
In terms of duration, the longest alarms were in Zaporizhzhia (14 hours), Dnipropetrovsk (13 hours), and Kharkiv (11 hours) regions. In the Luhansk region, the air alert is non-stop.
The following shelling or missile strikes were officially confirmed on August 24:
- Poltava Region (Myrhorod);
- Kharkiv region (Kharkiv, Mala Danylivka, Derhachi);
- Dnipropetrovsk region (Nikopol, Synelnyk, Kryvy Rih, Dnipro districts);
- Khmelnytsky region (Shepetivka district);
- Mykolaiv region (Mykolaiv, Bashtan, Bereznehuvate, Novy Buh)
- Zaporizhzhia region (Zaporizhzhia);
- Sumy region (Esman, Znob-Novhorod, Bilopillia);
- Chernihiv region (Chernihiv district);
- Donetsk region (line of demarcation).
Explosions also rang out in the territories occupied by the Russians:
- Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia region (Russian ammunition depot);
- Rovenky, Luhansk region (base of the occupiers);
- Kakhovka District, Kherson region (Russian military base);
- Chaplinka, Kherson region (ammunition warehouse and base of the occupiers);
- Beryslav District, Kherson region (information being clarified).
