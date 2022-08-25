ENG
News
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 45,850 people, 234 planes, 202 helicopters, 1,929 tanks and 4,245 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of August 25, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 45,850.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 25/08 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 45,850 (+150) people were eliminated,
  • tanks - 1929 (+5) units,
  • armored fighting vehicles - 4245 (+2) units,
  • MLRS - 272 (+6) units,
  • air defense equipment - 148 (+1) units,
  • aircraft - 234 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 202 (+3) units,
  • UAVs of operational-tactical level - 828 (+9),
  • cruise missiles - 196 (+0),
  • ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3160 (+0) units,
  • special equipment - 99 (+0).

Read more: AFU stopped offensive of occupiers in Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Sloviansk directions, - General Staff

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 45,850 people, 234 planes, 202 helicopters, 1,929 tanks and 4,245 armored vehicles 01

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction. The data is being clarified," the report says.

