376 children died in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 733 were injured, - Prosecutor General’s Office

More than 1,109 children have been injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of August 25, 2022, according to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 376 children were killed and more than 733 were injured of various degrees of severity.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine reported this.

These numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

It is noted that the most affected children were in the Donetsk region - 388, Kharkiv region - 202, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Mykolaiv region - 67, Luhansk region - 61, Kherson region - 55, Zaporizhzhia region - 41.

"On August 24, the enemy launched a rocket attack on Chaplyne in the Synelnykovo district of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Two children, aged 6 and 11, were killed, and five more children were injured.

Read more: Search operations have been completed in Chaplyne. 25 people died, two of them were children, - PO

On August 24, two children, aged 10 and 16, were wounded as a result of the shelling of the Novy Buh civil infrastructure in the Mykolaiv region. On the night of August 25, the occupiers shelled the village Velikomykhailivka, the Synelnykovo district, the Dnipropetrovsk region. Three children aged 2, 7, and 15 were injured," the report said.

2,328 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Of them, 289 were completely destroyed.