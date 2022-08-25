ENG
UN Secretariat is ready to support any IAEA mission to ZNPP at invitation of Ukraine, - Guterres

The UN Secretariat is ready to support any IAEA mission at the invitation of Ukraine to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

As reported by Censor.NET, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said this on Twitter.

"As before, I am seriously concerned about the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and around it. Any further escalation of the situation may lead to self-destruction," he wrote.

Guterres emphasized that "the UN Secretariat is ready to support any mission from Kyiv (via the territory under the control of Kyiv) to the ZNPP."

