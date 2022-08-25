Rashists carried out morning shelling of Velyka Pysarivka, Sumy region, 16 "arrivals" of artillery were recorded, - RMA

There were no casualties or damage as a result of the shelling.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Dmytro Zhyvytsky, Censor.NET informs.

"The night of August 25 passed peacefully. The morning, after 07:00 a.m., began with artillery shelling of the Velyka Pysarivka. 16 "flights" from barrel artillery," the message says.

It is noted that there were no casualties or destruction as a result of enemy shelling.

