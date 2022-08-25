Blinken about attack on Chaplyne: This is atrocity, we will demand responsibility for Russian officials

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called the Russian missile attack on the Chaplyne station in the Dnipropetrovsk region an atrocity.

He reported this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"The Russian missile attack on a railway station full of civilians in Ukraine is consistent with atrocities. We will continue to support Ukraine together with partners from around the world and demand accountability for Russian officials," he stressed.

As reported, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the occupiers launched a rocket attack on the Chaplyne railway station. Later, the PO stated that the Russians fired 5 rockets at Chaplyne during the day.

The first attack damaged the economic buildings of the railway, the following ones hit the railway station. The impact caused a fire in five passenger cars.

