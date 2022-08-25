ENG
Almost 150 Russians, several MLRS and D-30 howitzers were destroyed within few days in occupied Enerhodar, - head of Nikopol RMA ,Yevtushenko

In Enerhodar, almost 150 occupiers were destroyed in a few days, including two officers, as well as several units of Russian military equipment.

As reported by Censor.NET, Yevhen Yevtushenko, the head of the Nikopol RMA of the Dnipropetrovsk region, announced this on Telegram on Thursday morning.

"A brief summary of our work over the past few days carried out on the territory of the Enerhodar coast: several enemy fire positions were completely destroyed; two fire control officers were eliminated; more than one and a half hundred orcs were sent to the Kabzon concert (the number of 300 exceeds this number); several MLRS and D-30 howitzers were destroyed. Further - more. We are working," the message reads.

