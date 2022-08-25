Ukraine will receive weapons from manufacturers, not from US stockpiles, - White House

White House spokesman for security and defense John Kirby said that new weapons for Ukraine will come from manufacturers, and not from existing US military stockpiles.

He said this at a briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Voice of America.

According to Kirby, the new aid package announced by US President Joe Biden on Wednesday will use funds from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) allocated by Congress, which will allow the administration to purchase weapons from manufacturers.

At the same time, it is noted that previously most of the weapons were provided from the warehouses of the American army within the limits of the presidential powers, which made it possible to quickly deliver them to Ukraine.

"This is the first time we've announced procurement through USAI for Ukraine. In general, delivery is taking longer, but that doesn't mean that the possibility of delivery through presidential authority has been exhausted or that we won't see additional packages through this mechanism that, as you know, are coming directly from warehouses and can get into Ukraine very, very quickly," said Kirby.

He noted that the speed of new deliveries depends on whether defense companies have pipelines already working on certain weapons, what capacity they have, and how much time it might take to adjust schedules as needed.

The White House spokesman also said that different weapons systems take different times to reach Ukraine. In particular, the delivery of surface-to-air systems and radar systems takes the longest.

