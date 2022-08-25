This year there will be good news for entire Ukrainian society, - Reznikov

By the end of the year, Ukrainians will receive "good news" about the situation at the front, but it is difficult to say when the war will end.

This was stated by Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov in an interview with "Military Television" for the Independence Day of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"I am a well-informed optimist or well-informed, so I have certain positive hopes that this year there will be good, pleasant news for the entire Ukrainian society and the world. It is important for people to see victory," he said.

At the same time, he was not as optimistic about the terms of the end of the war, but assured that "we will break the backbone of this Goliath."

"It is difficult for me to say: for years, for a year, for a month (the war. - Ed.) - because these will still be only my assumptions. There are many factors that will lead us to victory. We will definitely come to it. The question: when and at what cost... If we have the will, desire, readiness and ability to defend ourselves, we need other types of resources - these are weapons, cartridges, money to finance the state and much more... Today we have a chance to win faster and cheaper with from the point of view of Ukrainian losses, thanks to the partnership alliance," added Reznikov.

