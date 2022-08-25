More than 400 Russian planes and 360 helicopters are near borders of Ukraine, - spokesman of Air Force Command of AFU, Ihnat

There are more than 400 aircraft and about 360 combat helicopters around the borders of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to UT, this was announced by the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat at a briefing on August 25.

"A group of Russian aircraft is located around our borders - more than 400 combat aircraft. There are also 360 helicopters, of which more than 150 are attack helicopters, such as the Ka-52."

He added that the enemy actively uses tactical aviation. Fighters patrol the airspace of Belarus, Russia, the temporarily occupied territories, as well as the waters of the Black and Azov Seas. A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft and Il-22 relay aircraft are constantly in the sky.

Read more: On August 24, Ka-52 helicopter of Russian occupiers was destroyed in eastern direction, - Air Force