Spain increased aid to Ukraine. Sent anti-aircraft battery, ammunition and armored cars, - El Pais

Spain has announced the sending of additional means of defense to Ukraine in the war against Russia.

The military aid shipment will include 20 armored vehicles, 75 pallets of field artillery ammunition, and a full anti-aircraft battery, as well as 1,000 tons of diesel fuel worth an estimated €2.5 million. Both armored vehicles and ammunition are already at the disposal of the Ukrainian authorities.

In addition to weapons, a shipment of 30,000 units of military uniforms for the winter, 15,600 jackets, 15,000 suits, and several thousand units of additional clothing has been prepared "on urgent request". Shipment is scheduled for September.

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Spain Serhii Pohoreltsev, however, noted that Ukraine is most interested in the supply of 155-mm howitzers and 122-mm mortars, which he has already informed the Spanish government about.

"The process is not easy, but we are working and we are very grateful," he emphasized.

Spain will also teach the Ukrainian military how to operate an anti-aircraft battery, as well as conduct training for the personnel of the Ukrainian Air Force "in an ally country", the name of which was not specified by the Ministry of Defense.