Putin did not abandon his plans for Ukraine. He simply extended terms - Pentagon

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not abandon the general strategic goals of returning most of Ukraine to the new Russian Empire.

This was stated at a briefing by US Deputy Defense Minister Colin Kahl, Censor.NET informs.

"As far as we can tell, Putin has not given up on his overall strategic goals of seizing most of Ukraine, overthrowing the government, returning Ukraine to the new Russian Empire. What he has done is extend the deadlines in recognition that he is deviating from the plan." , - he said.

According to the deputy head of the Pentagon, Putin believes that he can "wait out" the Ukrainians until they are exhausted and weakened. And Europeans - until the moment when they get tired due to high energy prices.

"And that's why such aid packages are extremely important, they indirectly disprove Putin's theory that we are not in this business for long, that we are not supporting Ukraine for long," he added.