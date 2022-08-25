"Mole" of FSS in Cabinet of Ministers will spend 12 years behind bars, - SSU

Based on the evidence base collected by the Security Service, the Shevchenko District Court of Kyiv sentenced to 12 years imprisonment the head of the Department of the Cabinet Secretariat, who spied on the FSS of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SSU.

As noted, the person involved was found guilty of treason. And in addition to the prison term, the court ordered the confiscation of all property in his possession.

It is also recalled that at the beginning of the year the SSU exposed the Russian agency, which included officials of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Ukraine.

"The extras provided the enemy with various intelligence information: from the state of defense capabilities to the arrangement of the state border and the personal data of Ukrainian law enforcement officers. The traitors did not do it for free: Russian curators paid them for the information from 2 to 15 thousand dollars, depending on the level of secrecy and the importance of the collected data," - the message says.

After being exposed by the SSU, the accused confessed to the crime.

Earlier it was reported that the SSU counter-intelligence exposed the Russian agents of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

