Parliaments of 7 EU countries called for new visa sanctions against Russian Federation

The heads of the foreign affairs committees of the parliaments of seven EU member states issued a joint statement calling for new sanctions against the Russian Federation for its war.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Truth.

The statement was signed by the heads of the foreign affairs committees of the parliaments of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Denmark.

They list all the arguments that testify to the inadmissibility of Russia's actions, starting with the fact that aggression against Ukraine in itself is a gross violation of international law, and continuing with the methods of warfare used by the Russian Federation, the treatment of the civilian population, and the creation of a threat at the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP .

They call on the Euro-Atlantic community and partners to urgently strengthen and apply comprehensive sanctions against the Russian Federation in order to stop the ability of the Russian army to continue its aggression; increase military, financial, humanitarian, and diplomatic support to Ukraine, support initiatives to prosecute those guilty of war crimes, isolate Russia in international and regional organizations, as well as take appropriate decisions regarding Belarus as a state that supports the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

They also call on EU member states and other Western allies to immediately suspend tourist visas and limit the issuance of tourist visas for citizens of the Russian Federation.