Enemy hit avillage in Chuhuiiv region, hitting residential building. Man died - Synehubov
The Russian occupiers continue to terrorize the civilian population.
Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
According to him, today they fired at Lebiazhe in the Chuhuiiv district. An enemy shell hit a residential building. Unfortunately, a 62-year-old man died.
"His 41-year-old wife was injured and was hospitalized. Doctors assess her condition as stable. The injury is minor," Synehubov adds.
