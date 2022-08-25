Putin increased full-time number of servicemen in Russian Armed Forces by 137,000

Putin increased the number of servicemen in the Russian Armed Forces.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to TASS.

It is noted that the Russian dictator increased the number of personnel of the armed forces of the Russian Federation from 1.9 million to 2.04 million people from 2023.

According to RIA Novosti, the full-time number of military personnel will be increased by 137,000.

