Enemy ammunition depot in Nova Kakhovka was destroyed, condition of Antoniv bridge was once again corrected, - OC "South"

The situation in the South Bug direction remains tense, but is controlled by the defense forces. The enemy continues to conduct hostilities along the occupied defense line. There are no changes in the composition and position.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of OC "South".

As noted, during the night, the enemy launched two rocket and one air strikes, artillery shelling continued.

Mykolaiv was again hit by S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems. Several private houses and commercial buildings were damaged, previously there were no losses.

In the Oleksandrivka area, the enemy attacked our positions with a Ka-52 attack helicopter. No losses.

"Residential quarters of Kryvy Rih were attacked by reactive projectiles of the Smerch salvo fire system. Several cars were damaged, the road surface was damaged, apartment buildings and outbuildings were damaged. There were no casualties. Nikopol was shelled from 152-caliber heavy barrel artillery. No casualties," - the message says.

Rescue and search operations have been completed in the village of Chaplyne. As a result of shelling of the residential sector and the railway station, 25 people died, two of them children. 31 people were injured.

"According to the results of the fire work of our missile and artillery units, the command posts of tactical groups of enemy artillery in the Kakhovsky and Berislavsky districts were destroyed. The destruction of 7 rockets, a self-propelled artillery installation, vehicles and another 1 ammunition warehouse in Nova Kakhovka was confirmed.

"The condition of the Antoniv bridge has once again been corrected, contrary to the intentions of the occupiers. Considering the damage caused and continuous fire control, the occupying forces do not dare to use or repair the bridge at the moment," - noted in OC "South".

In the stormy Black Sea, 12 ships and boats of the enemy group are maneuvering near Crimea. As before, 4 carriers with 28 Kalibr missiles are on standby.

"The threat of a missile attack both from the sea and from the air is quite high, the use of coastal missile systems is also not excluded. Reactive salvo fire systems in the Mykolaiv, Kherson and Kryvy Rih directions are also quite likely to be used by the enemy to attack our positions and peaceful settlements." - the message says.