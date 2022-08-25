IAEA mission may arrive at Zaporizhzhia NPP in few days, - Grossi

The mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) may be sent to Zaporizhzhia NPP in the coming days.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi is counting on this, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"It will be very soon (...) in a few days. I think we are very, very close to the final and full agreement of both sides," the head of the IAEA said in an interview with France 24 on Thursday.

"We are working on such a mission. I believe it is possible," he said.

Watch more: 4 high-rise buildings were damaged: consequences of shelling in Sloviansk. VIDEO

According to him, the station became, if not a target, then an object not protected from military attacks, which is absolutely unacceptable. "The way to stabilize (the situation) is to ensure an international presence on the ground. There is an agreement in principle between the parties. I am working on the details," the IAEA Director General said.

Recently, the Russian military has been consistently shelling the territory of the station. "Energoatom" warns that the shelling is being carried out to destroy the infrastructure, disconnect it from the energy system of Ukraine and cut off electricity in the south of our country. Talks about reconnecting the ZNPP to the RF power grid were conducted by the occupiers from the beginning.

On August 8, the occupiers announced that they were demining the Zaporizhzhia NPP and that they were ready to blow it up. Ukraine sent letters to the UN and the IAEA with the demand to send a security mission to the ZNPP.

On August 11, a meeting of the UN Security Council regarding the situation at the Zaporizhia NPP was held in New York. The meeting was called at the request of Russia due to shelling of the ZNPP allegedly by the Ukrainian military.

The representative of Ukraine called for demilitarization of the station for the visit of the IAEA mission, but the permanent representative of the Russian Federation did not support this proposal.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation stated that the trip of the IAEA delegation to the Zaporizhzhya NPP via Kyiv and then across the contact line was dangerous.