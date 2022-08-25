Ukraine now needs GMLRS munitions more than ATACMS long-range missiles, - Pentagon

Currently, Ukraine needs more ammunition for guided missile salvo systems with a range of 70-80 km than for ATACMS missiles with a range of up to 300 km.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by US Deputy Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl.

"According to our assessment, the most favorable ammunition for the current battle is the GMLRS. Therefore, we prioritized the acquisition by the Ukrainians of the GMLRS, which they need, not only to hold in the east, but also to create a certain momentum in other parts of the country," he noted. .

He recalled that the USA provided Ukraine with guided missile salvo systems, which have a range of about 70-80 km.

"We provided them with hundreds and hundreds of these high-precision systems, and the Ukrainians used them incredibly effectively on the battlefield," said the deputy defense minister.

"According to our assessment, they (Ukraine. - Ed.) currently do not need ATACMS to serve the purposes that are directly relevant to the current battle. You know, we will obviously continue to talk with the Ukrainians about their needs, but we believe that for now we have focus on GMLRS, not ATACMS," Kahl added.

The deputy minister also clarified that there is no GMLRS in the latest US aid package to Ukraine.

"According to our assessment, the Ukrainian stockpiles of GMLRS are now quite good. And we intend to continue providing them," Kahl added.

