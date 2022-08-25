Scholz visited Ukrainian defenders at training ground in Germany: We will continue to supply Ukraine with heavy weapons systems

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Ukrainian soldiers undergoing training on Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled artillery systems and promised further military support.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the EP.

Thus, on Thursday, the Chancellor of Germany visited the Putlos military training ground in the state of Schleswig-Holstein, where the Ukrainian military is trained.

"Germany wants to help provide soldiers with the optimal support they need. Germany provides modern and effective weapons because Ukraine has the right to defend its country, integrity, independence and sovereignty," Scholz emphasized.

The chancellor also inspected one of the Gepards and took a picture with it. He stated that he was impressed with the capabilities of the Gepard and saw how effective it was in organizing defenses against air attacks.

The chancellor confirmed that Germany will continue to supply Ukraine with heavy weapons systems - he named self-propelled howitzers, multiple-launch rocket systems and the IRIS-T air defense system, which is capable of "carrying out the defense of the entire city's airspace."

