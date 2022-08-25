Since beginning of August, 35,000 people have been evacuated from four regions, 10,000 of them are children, - Vereshchuk

Since August 1, almost 35,000 people have been evacuated from four regions of Ukraine, 10,000 of them are children.

This was reported by the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk, reports Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"Since August 1, almost 35,000 people have already been evacuated from the Kherson, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Luhansk regions. And most importantly, almost 10,000 of this number are children," Vereshchuk said.

The minister noted that now the evacuation, especially of families with children, is being helped by both the State Emergency Service and the military, particularly in those territories where hostilities are taking place.

According to her, there are people, families with children, who categorically refuse to leave. They must sign an appropriate form that they are aware of all the risks if they do not evacuate in time.

"This applies to adults. But when we talk about children, there are status children, in various forms of education, for example, family-type orphanages, or family education, the state takes care of such children. And we will force, encourage such guardians, educators to leave "must. We have to save these children," said Vereshchuk.

In particular, according to her, mandatory evacuation is being carried out in the Donetsk region. If guardians refuse to evacuate, the mechanism of depriving them of guardianship may be applied. But so far there have been no such cases.