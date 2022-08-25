Currently, there is no safe successor to Putin in Russian landscape for Ukraine, - Simmons

Today, the Russian Federation does not see a successor to President Volodymyr Putin, whose rule would be safe for Ukraine.

British Ambassador Melinda Simmons stated this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

According to her, Russians should determine their own future.

"And I also think that it is difficult to see in the Russian landscape a person who could replace Putin, who would immediately make Ukrainians feel safer," Simmons said.

She also emphasized that it takes time to change the political regime or democratize the Russian people.

See more: SSU reported suspicion to secretary of Security Council of Chechen Republic, Alaudinov, who commanded "Kadyrivets" during seizure of Luhansk region. PHOTO

"Regardless of what the citizens of Russia decide, whether they want something different or not, it will take time. Therefore, I believe that all of us, Ukrainians and neighboring countries, European countries and others, must admit that we are looking at the long-term perspective. And that we should all change our policy accordingly," the ambassador said.

As an example, she cited the growth of NATO's presence in countries neighboring Ukraine.