On August 27, training of territorial troops will be held in Belarus

This week, Belarus will conduct training of its territorial troops.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to BelTA.

It is noted that today the territorial troops of Minsk fired from MT-12 anti-tank guns.

At the same time, the publication reports that the artillery units of the territorial troops conducted practical firing for the first time.

Also, command and staff training for conscripts is planned for August 27 in Belarus.

"During the training, a number of issues related to strengthening the protection of important objects in the capital will be worked out," says Andrii Matievich, head of the territorial defense department of Belarus.

