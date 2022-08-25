Part of hospitals in occupied territory were left without electricity due to shelling of ZNPP by Russian troops, - Liashko

In the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, some hospitals remained without electricity.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko.

"The Russian Federation is hitting another rock bottom - due to enemy shelling of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, part of our hospitals, which are temporarily occupied, were left without electricity and the ability to function normally. The most valuable thing was under threat - the lives of people who are currently in operating rooms, on ventilators, in intensive care units on the territory of Kherson and parts of Zaporizhzhia regions," the head of the Ministry of Health emphasized.

According to Liashko, Russia is showing the world its true face - the face of a terrorist.

