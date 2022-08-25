Attempts to attack enemy were not successful in all directions - General Staff

Оперативна інформація Генерального Штабу Збройних Сил України щодо російського вторгнення станом 6:00 p.m. 25.08.2022.

"Glory to Ukraine! It has been 183 days of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion.

The situation has not undergone significant changes in the Volyn and Polissia directions. The threat of the enemy launching missile and air strikes from the territory of the Republic of Belarus remains.

In the Siversk region, the enemy continues to hold separate units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions in order to demonstrate the presence and constrain the actions of units of the Defense Forces. From barrel artillery, the enemy fired at civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Hai, Zalizny Mist and Hirsk of Chernihiv region and Bachivsk, Vilna Sloboda and Stukalyvka of Sumy region. Conducted aerial reconnaissance of the border regions of the UAV.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Odnorobivka, Tsupivka, Prudianka, Bazaliivka, Tsyrkuny, Petrivka, Velyki Prohody, Pytomnyk, Ivanivka, Korobochkine, Slobozhanske and Chepil settlements from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery. The districts of Pytomnyk, Pryshyb and Zalyman were hit by enemy aircraft. The enemy made an unsuccessful offensive attempt near Petrivka, suffered losses and retreated. Supports the high intensity of UAV reconnaissance.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy used tanks, barrel artillery and MLRS for shelling near Velyka Komyshuvakha, Krasnopillia, Nova Dmytrivka, Dolyna and Dibrivne. Defense forces of Ukraine repelled an attempted attack by enemy units near Dolyna and Dmytrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the areas of Spirne, Zvanivka, Siversk and Pryshyb were attacked by the enemy. The enemy made an attempt to improve the tactical position near Stary Karavan, but was unsuccessful and retreated.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy continued shelling the territories near Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, Zaytsevo, and Kodema. Areas of the settlements of Soledar, Zaitseve, Kodema and Yakovlivka were hit by enemy aircraft. The occupiers tried to advance near Kodema and Bakhmutsky by offensive and assault actions, suffered losses and retreated.

In the Avdiyivsk direction, the enemy, with airstrikes, tank fire, barrel artillery, and rocket salvo systems, tried to push back the units of our troops, to hit important objects of military and civilian infrastructure in the areas of Avdiivka, Mariinka, Krasnohorivka, Nevelske, Pervomaiske, Vodiane, Zalizne and Oleksandropol. The enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops in the area of ​​Pervomaiske settlement, received a strong repulse and retreated.

In the direction of Novopavlivka, shelling was recorded near Pavlivka, Elizavetivka and Novomykhailivka. The occupiers also carried out airstrikes near Volodymyrivka, Vuhledar and Pavlivka.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy fired at the positions of our troops near Huliaipilske, Orichiv, Zaliznychny, Shevchenko and Olhivsky. Areas of the settlements of Orihiv, Huliaipilske, Shcherbaki and Mali Shcherbaky were hit by air strikes.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy concentrated its efforts on holding the occupied positions and hitting our units with fire. Continued shelling from barrel, rocket artillery and tanks along the contact line. He carried out an airstrike near Bila Krynytsia. Tried to carry out combat reconnaissance in the area of ​​the settlement of Blahodatne, suffered losses and withdrew. The enemy's attempted offensive in the Tavriiske district was choked under the fire of our soldiers and the invaders retreated.

We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Together we will win! "Glory to Ukraine!" - says the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.