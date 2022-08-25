In event of emergency situation at ZNPP, several action plans have been developed, - RMA

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of the head of ZRMA, Oleksandr Starukh, with the participation of specialized units, on preparing for the evacuation of the population in case of emergency situations at the ZNPP.

It is noted that in the event of an emergency due to the actions of the Russian occupiers, a system of urgent notification of the population about the course of action and the specific type of danger using available methods and on all available information resources has been developed.

"We must clearly understand our capabilities. Since in the event of a real danger from the actions of the Russian invaders there will be no time to think, it will be necessary to strictly adhere to the pre-approved plan of action. Everything and everyone must work as a single mechanism. All possible warning systems will be applied, in

emergency situations, timely and systematic information has a key meaning. We have to take care of the population both in the controlled and in the occupied territory, we cannot leave anyone alone with trouble," said the head of RMA Oleksandr Starukh.

It is reported that several plans have been developed for the temporarily occupied and controlled territories. This allows you to calculate all the possibilities and obstacles for the evacuation of civilians