European Union plans to increase cost and terms of issuing visas for citizens of Russian Federation, - Bloomberg

According to Bloomberg, citizens of the Russian Federation who want to get a short-term visa to enter the EU will have to pay more and endure additional bureaucracy. Such a decision was adopted as a compromise to mitigate the differences of the member states of the European Union.

The Czech government will propose to completely suspend the visa facilitation agreements with Russia and Belarus at a meeting of foreign ministers in Prague next week. This will allow Russians and Belarusians to still apply for short-term entry, but will increase visa processing times and increase costs from €35 to €80.

"Getting a European tourist visa is a privilege, not a human right," Estonian Prime Minister Kaya Kallas told reporters in Tallinn.

She emphasized that the ban will primarily affect the Russian "elite" traveling from Moscow and St. Petersburg. "These are people who have more influence on the ruling regime," Kallas explained.

