All six ZNPP units remain shut down, despite restoration of power lines - IAEA

All six power units of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant occupied by Russian military remain disconnected, despite the resumption of the transmission line of the VL-750 kV ZNPP " Dniprovska".

"All six units remain disconnected from the grid after the power line is restored," the IAEA said in a statement on Ukraine, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Interfax-Ukraine.

They also noted that at the time of publication there was no information about the direct cause of the power outage, and in case of loss of external power supply ZNPP, like other nuclear power plants around the world, still has available diesel generators to provide backup power.

"Almost every day there is a new incident at or near the ZNPP. We cannot afford to waste any more time. I am determined to personally lead an IAEA mission to the plant in the coming days to help stabilize the nuclear safety and security situation," IAEA Director General Raphael Grossi was quoted as saying in this regard.

In his tweet after meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, Grossi also noted that France is fully mobilized to support the IAEA's efforts on an emergency expert mission to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

In addition, the U.K. Ministry of Defense tweeted on Thursday that Russia had placed armored personnel carriers within 60 meters of the fifth reactor of the ZNPP.

"The Russian troops probably tried to hide the vehicles by parking them under suspended tubes," the Defense Ministry suggested, adding that Russia is probably ready to use any Ukrainian military activity near ZNPP for propaganda purposes.

"As long as Russia continues its military occupation of ZNPP, the main risks to reactor operation are likely to remain failures in reactor cooling systems, damage to backup power supply or errors by pressurized personnel," the ministry noted.

As reported, on August 25, ZNPP was completely disconnected from the grid for the first time in its history due to the disconnection of the last (fourth) connection line between ZNPP and the Ukrainian power system, the 750 kV ZNPP-Dniprovska overhead line.

According to NNEGC Energoatom, the downed overhead line was caused by fires in the ash dumps of Zaporizhzhya TPP, which is located next to Zaporizhzhya NPP, as a result of shelling by the Russian military.

The downed overhead line caused the protection of two operating ZNPP power units - Nos. 5-6.

Three other lines were damaged earlier during shelling by the Russian military.

"The NPP's own power needs are supplied from Ukraine's power system through the ZNPP-Zaporizhska TPP communication line. There are no remarks to the operation of automatics and safety systems yet," the NNPP added.

After the seizure of the plant by the Russian military on March 4, it switched to two units out of six, then it worked for two weeks with three, and lately it worked again with two units.

IAEA head Grossi suggested on August 25 that the mission at ZNPP is a matter of several days.

