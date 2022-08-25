Di Maio on support for Ukraine: Italian government has decided to be on the side of freedom

There is no in-between position when it comes to supporting Ukraine, Italy has decided to be on the side of freedom.

It was stated by Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Interfax-Ukraine.

"The Russian invasion has brought to the world the need to decide whose side you are on, and there is no in-between position: if you want to support Ukraine, then you support Ukraine's resistance, financial assistance, defense assistance," Di Maio said at a press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba in Kiev.

This is how the Italian Foreign Minister commented on the issue of criticism from some Italian parties and civil society regarding Italy's sending weapons to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia.

Di Maio added that Russian propaganda wants to make people believe that the problem of energy prices is sanctions.

"But we understand that it is Russia that is blackmailing Europe with the gas issue. That is why we, together with a united Europe, are fighting for the introduction of limits on the price of gas and the diversification of sources. I hope these are not just mottos in Italy because one cannot be both on the side of freedom and on the side of autocracy. We, as the Italian government, have decided to be on the side of freedom," the Minister stressed.

For his part, Kuleba said that anyone who opposes arms deliveries to Ukraine, no matter what his arguments may be, and no matter how pleasant they may sound, is actually advocating a victory of evil over good, a victory of Russia over Ukraine.

"We have to be frank: those people who use different arguments to criticize arms supplies to Ukraine are saying the following: "Don't give Ukraine weapons, let Russia win as quickly as possible. We don't care how many Ukrainians die, how many people are tortured and raped and how many cities are destroyed. We want Russia to win and we are ready to accept the new reality that will emerge after this victory," Kuleba explained.