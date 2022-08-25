Occupiers fired more than 100 different munitions at Sumy region - OVA

On August 25, Russian occupants fired more than 100 different types of missiles into the Sumy region. Fortunately, there were no civilian casualties or injuries.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Head of Sumy OVA Dmytro Zhyvitsky in telegram.

Head of the Regional Military Administration noted that there were territories under enemy fire:

Shalyginska and Seredyno-Budska areas of Shostka district;

Khotyn and Bilopolsky areas of Sumy district;

Velikopisarevskoe district of the Okhtyrsky district.

Read more: Rashists carried out morning shelling of Velyka Pysarivka, Sumy region, 16 "arrivals" of artillery were recorded, - RMA

According to Zhivitsky, the house of civilians in the Velikopisirayivka community burned down, outbuildings were damaged, and harvested hay was destroyed.

He also informed that Russian occupants used incendiary ammunition on the territory of Shostka district.

"There were no civilian casualties," the Head of the OVA added.